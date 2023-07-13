Spokane fire crews responding to brush fire near Maple Street Bridge

The fire is 100% contained, but fire officials say traffic along the bridge will be heavily impacted. Drivers in the area should expect delays.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane fire crews are responding to a brush fire near Maple Street Bridge.

At this time, officials say the fire is 100% contained, but drivers along the bridge should expect heavy traffic delays. No homes are threatened and fire crews say they will be on scene for 30-45 more minutes.

This is a developing news story and we will provide more updates as we receive them.

