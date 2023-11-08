Spokane Valley family stuck on Maui amidst devastating wildfires

On Thursday, Uncle Jay was able to catch an evacuation bus to the airport where the family was reunited. Now they are working to make their way back to Spokane now.

KAANAPALI, Hawaii — One Spokane Valley family has been on Maui for the past week. The fires devastating the island separated the family for several days.

Angie Johnson is in Maui with her cousin Landon and Uncle Jay. The trip is a tradition for Uncle Jay and Aunt Vickie. Angie told KREM 2, “They come over every other year. Last year they were home and my aunt unexpectedly was diagnosed with cancer. Within four weeks she passed away.” She continued, “So the plan was that we would come over and spread some ashes and have the week here like they normally would have.”

The first few days went as planned until the family came back to their hotel on Tuesday to no power or cell service. Angie told KREM 2, “Landon and I jumped in the car so we could charge our cell phones and we drove around trying to find power.”

The family thought the winds were causing issues, so they made their way to Lahaina. Once they found out about the fires, they tried to turn back to get Uncle Jay, but troopers wouldn’t let them back through. Angie said, “So we turned around and we headed out the best way we knew. And as we were coming out of turn, we came in and all of a sudden we saw the flames and the smoke, and there was soot and ashes, and Landon goes are those flames on the road right there?"

They ended up in a Walmart parking lot that night, before they were able to connect with the Red Cross shelter. “In the shelter, I walked in and just started bawling. It was overwhelming to walk in there and see that it was just a reality check,” said Angie.

