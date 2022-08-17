Brush fire blocking both lanes of Hwy 195, Level 2 and 3 evacuations issued

Fire crews are actively working to extinguish a rapidly moving brush fire in the area.

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — A brush and grass fire has been reported in the median of SR 195 north of Excelsior Road. This is reported to be a second alarm brush fire.

According to a tweet by Washington State Patrol District (WSP) 4, the fire is rapidly moving and fire crews are at the area actively working to fight the fire. Updates from WSP will continue in the attached thread.

A Level 3 evacuation (GO!) has been issued for residents living between Excelsior on the south, Degray on the west, Hangman Creek on the east and Mullen Hill where it meets Highway 195 on the north.

A Level 2 evacuation (Get SET to leave!) has been issued for residents living within a quarter mile of SR 195 and Excelsior to the South.

Both directions of the SR195 are fully blocked by fire equipment. Traffic has been stopped in both directions as crews proceed to extinguish the fire. WSP and the Spokane County Fire District 8 are asking drivers to avoid the area if possible.

Hatch Road, which runs parallel to 195, and White Road are also closed. Drivers are asked to use Cedar Road as a detour.

Here is the detour map for the fire burning alongside US 195. Hatch and White Roads are closed. Use Cedar Road for north-south access. pic.twitter.com/V3tQmEUir9 — WSDOT East (@WSDOT_East) August 17, 2022

Evacuated residents looking for a place to keep their livestock can contact the Spokane Equestrian Center at 509-993-7058.

This is a developing story and will be updated as soon as more information is available.

