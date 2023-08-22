Spokane County offering property tax relief to residents impacted by Gray, Oregon Road fires

If either of the fires decreased your property value by more than 20%, you can apply for property tax relief anytime within the next three years. Here's how.

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — Residents who were impacted by the two large wildfires burning in Spokane County may be eligible for property tax relief, according to the Spokane County Assessor's Office.

Assessor Tom Konis announced Tuesday that any Spokane County resident with direct property losses due to the Gray Fire or the Oregon Road Fire can apply for property tax relief for the current year. If either of the fires decreased your property value by more than 20%, you can apply for property tax relief anytime within the next three years.

Under Washington SB 5454, Spokane County tax payers can apply for a three-year property tax exemption on any money spent to rebuild their damaged property. The damage must have been caused by a natural disaster- in this case, the wildfires- and must have caused more than a 20% decrease in the property's value.

Tax relief will only be considered if the property meets at least one of the following criteria:

Any real or personal property that has been placed on the assessment roll as of January 1 of the year in which the property was destroyed, in whole or in part.

Any real or personal property that has been placed on the assessment roll as of January 1 of the year in which an area has been declared a disaster area by the governor or the county legislative authority and the property has been reduced in value by more than 20% as a result of the natural disaster.

“Our hearts are with all the families and individuals affected by these horrific fires in Spokane County," Konis said in a written statement. "As residents begin taking inventory of whole or partial damages to homes and their property, I want to make them aware of property tax relief that may be available to them under state law. My office is standing by to be of assistance to taxpayers as our region continues to respond and recover from the devastation. Once residents apply for this relief, we will begin making assessments as soon as it is safe and practical to do so."

Applications are being accepted now until June 30, 2026. To apply or get more information, click here. You can also call (509) 477-3698 to see if you qualify.

KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

HOW TO ADD THE KREM+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KREM in the Channel Store.

Fire TV: search for "KREM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.