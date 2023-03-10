Spokane County Commissioners to discuss debris removal funding options for those impacted by fires

Governor Jay Inslee has set aside $1.25 million in emergency funds which is expected to go towards asbestos testing.

SPOKANE, Wash. — It has been nearly two months since the Gray and Oregon Road Fires destroyed hundreds of homes and properties across Spokane. Recovery efforts have started, but the process is expected to take much longer.

Spokane County Commissioners will meet on Wednesday to discuss matching funding options for debris removal for people who lost their homes.

Governor Jay Inslee has set aside $1.25 million in emergency funds which is expected to go towards asbestos testing. However, it remains unclear whether the areas impacted by the fires will receive money from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).

FEMA offers two types of assistance to those in need: Public assistance and individual assistance.

During a recent commissioners meeting, officials learned the state threshold for public assistance is $13 million in damages. As for the individual assistance from FEMA, that will come down to who has insurance and whether enough homes were damaged and uninsured.

As of the meeting with county commissioners on September 21, about 40 homes were found to not have insurance, but there are about 200 homes they don't have insurance data on.

Local officials have until Oct. 21 to submit for individual assistance.

Spokane County Emergency Management deputy director Chandra Fox also told county commissioners that an application's been made to the Department of Commerce to get $2.5 million through their Rapid Response Program specifically for debris management.

Tuesday’s commissioners meeting is expected to begin at 9 a.m.