Spokane County burn bans to be lifted on Friday

Beginning at 12:01 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 6, the burn restrictions that have been in place since summer will be lifted countywide.

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — Summer is officially over; the burn bans in Spokane County are being lifted on Friday.

Beginning at 12:01 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 6, the burn restrictions that have been in place since summer will be lifted countywide. This means outdoor recreational fires can resume throughout all unincorporated areas of Spokane County and in the cities of Spokane and Spokane Valley.

The burn restrictions went into effect in June this year and have remained in effect until now. Starting Friday, the following outdoor recreational fires can resume in Spokane County:

Campfires

Backyard barbecues

Chimeneas

Portable outdoor fireplaces

Fire pits

Other patio/deck warmers

The above items can be used if approved fuel is used and other requirements are met, according to the county.

Lands owned by the Department of Natural Resources (DNR) may still have burn restrictions in place and should be checked before burning. To check, click here.

KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

HOW TO ADD THE KREM+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KREM in the Channel Store.

Fire TV: Search for "KREM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.

Apple TV: Search "Spokane News from KREM" in the Apple store or follow this link.