SPOKANE, Wash. – The Washington State Department of Natural Resources implemented new fire restrictions for Spokane and other parts of eastern Washington.

The restrictions, which go into effect Friday, also impact Okanogon and Lincoln counties and the areas within Stevens County Fire Districts 1 and 2.

Residents in those areas will be prohibited from rule burning that does not require a permit and from disposing of small debris in fires. Burning that requires written burn permits will also no longer be allowed.

The Fire Danger Rating will also increase from low to moderate in the same counties.

