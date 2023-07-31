Level 3 evacuations issued for 2nd alarm wildfire in south Spokane County

Residents in the area can evacuate to Cheney High School, which is located at 460 N. 6th St. That shelter opens at 4:30 p.m.

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — Level 3 (GO NOW!) evacuations have been issued for a 2nd alarm wildfire in south Spokane County. Stare fire crews have been mobilized.

According to the Washington Department of Natural Resources (DNR), the fire is estimated at 120 acres and growing. More than 20 homes are currently threatened.

The Washington State Fire Marshal's Office says the fire started around 1:40 p.m. It is burning in timber, brush and grass. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

The National Interagency Fire Center (NIFC) reports that Level 3 (GO NOW!) evacuations are in place for the following locations:

Plymouth Road

Mayflower Road

Dorset Road south of Hallet Road

West 5th Avenue

South Marshall Road to West 44th Avenue

South of W. 47th Avenue, East of S. Dorset Road

North and West of Cheney Spokane Road

According to a post from the Spokane County Fire District 3, roadblocks are in place at Cheney Spokane Road in the 6000 block area. Firefighters are asking people to avoid the area.

Residents in the area can evacuate to Cheney High School, which is located at 460 N. 6th St. Amenities at the shelter include food, cots and other urgent needs. Residents should bring the following if evacuating to the shelter:

Prescription and emergency medication

Extra clothing

Pillows

Blankets

Hygiene supplies

Important documents

Special items for children and infants (diapers, formulas, toys, etc.)

Three fire engines and one air response unit are responding to the fire. The fire is 0% contained at this time.

Just off of Cheney Spokane Highway but it sounds like it’s near Hallet Road @KREM2 pic.twitter.com/8MLrQDG4qh — Dave Somers (@DaveSomers) July 31, 2023

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is made available.

