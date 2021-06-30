Smoke from California wildfires may reach Idaho this week

The smoke is not anticipated to cause any changes to the air quality in the Treasure Valley, according to KTVB meteorologist Rick Lantz.

BOISE, Idaho — Editor's Note: The video above is the weather forecast for Wednesday, June 30.

The smoke from wildfires in California may spread to parts of Idaho, according to the National Weather Service.

The US National Weather Service Boise posted on Facebook a gif of the HRRR smoke model showing smoke from wildfires north of Redding, CA drifting into eastern Oregon and parts of Idaho.

The forecast model currently only goes to 6 a.m. on July 2 and does not show much smoke reaching the Treasure Valley but a large volume of smoke is anticipated to stretch from La Grande, Ore. to Missoula, MT.

Smoke from wildfires north of Redding, CA may spread into eastern Oregon and portions of Idaho over the next 24 hours, per latest HRRR smoke model. #idwx #orwx Posted by US National Weather Service Boise Idaho on Wednesday, June 30, 2021

The smoke is not anticipated to cause any changes to the air quality in the Treasure Valley, according to KTVB meteorologist Rick Lantz.

Lantz added that while the smoke from the wildfires in northern California may not impact the Treasure Valley, this is also just the beginning of fire season.

According to California wildfire maps, the largest fire near Redding is the Lava Fire, which has burned more than 17,000 acres and is only 19% contained.

The HRRR model, or High-Resolution Rapid Refresh Smoke Model, was developed by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. It creates a three-dimensional simulation to chart the dispersion of smoke across the terrain while taking into account changes in wind speed, precipitation and temperature changes.

The smoke model is updated every six hours and its forecast lead time is limited to 36 hours, according to the NOAA.