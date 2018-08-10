SPOKANE, Wash. — Several wildfires continue to burn across the Northwest despite cooler fall temperatures.

Crescent Mountain Fire:

The Crescent Mountain Fire is burning near the Twisp River in Okanogan County. It began in late July and has been burning for more than two months.

Right now, that fire is the largest in Washington state and has burned more than 53,000 acres. It is 86 percent contained and crews expect that number to reach 100 percent by the end of the month.

Cougar Creek Fire:

The Cougar Creek Fire is still burning in Chelan. It is 91 percent contained and crews expect full containment by the end of the month.

That fire has burned nearly 43,000 acres. Officials said the fire started after a lightning strike.

McLeod Fire:

The McLeod Fire is burning in the Okanogan National Forest, which is just south of the Canadian border. The fire, which started in early August, has burned more than 24,000 acres.

Crews say the fire is 91 percent contained. That fire also began after a lightning strike.

