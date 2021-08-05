Several fires started in the Priest River area believed to be set intentionally

Josh Harvey with the Idaho Department of Lands said it was obvious that all the fires were started intentionally, though he couldn’t say exactly how many there were.

PRIEST RIVER, Idaho — Investigators are looking into several suspicious fires that started over the past week in the Priest River area.

In a press release Thursday morning, the Idaho Department of Lands said they, along with the Idaho State Fire Marshal’s Office and the Bonner County Sheriff’s Office, are investigating new wildfire that started near Dufort and East Side Roads.

Josh Harvey with the Idaho Department of Lands said it was obvious that all the fires were started intentionally, though he couldn’t say exactly how many there were. He said there were no lightning strikes in the area, so they had to be caused by people. Harvey said fire crews have been able to quickly respond to all of the fires and put them out.

Harvey worries that these fires being set intentionally could stretch their fire resources even thinner.