Seattle air among world's worst: How to check your town's air quality and protect yourself from wildfire smoke

Saturday morning, air quality ranged from unhealthy for sensitive groups to very unhealthy in western Washington, according to AirNow.

SEATTLE — Smoke pollution worsened in Seattle, Portland and San Francisco on Friday due to wildfires raging in California and across the Pacific Northwest. Several West Coast cities and towns have some of the world’s worst air quality as of Saturday morning.

According to AirNow.gov, Seattle had an air quality index (AQI) of 194, considered "very unhealthy," as of 7:30 a.m. Saturday.

According to IQair.com, as of Saturday morning, Vancouver, B.C. had the worst air quality, followed by Seattle and Portland.

Public health officials warned residents to stay indoors with the windows shut, to set air conditioners to run on recirculated air instead of fresh, and to use air purifiers if they had them.

Check the air quality index and forecast for your city on AirNow, which collects air quality information from dozens of agencies, including the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), the Puget Sound Clean Air Agency and the Washington State Department of Ecology.

The air quality index (AQI) is a measure of how healthy the air is with higher values indicating more air pollution.

Unhealthy air quality means some members of general public may experience health effects, and people in sensitive groups may see more serious side effects.

Wildfire smoke is expected to linger in the Pacific Northwest throughout the weekend.

The worst air quality in the region was on the Washington coast with Aberdeen (209) and Taholah (234) measuring very unhealthy air, which means the risk of health effects is increased for everyone.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, wildfire smoke can irritate your lungs, cause inflammation, affect your immune system and make you more prone to lung infections, including SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.

The Washington State Department of Health (DOH) says children, people over 65 years old, and those with existing health conditions like asthma, diabetes, heart disease or history of stroke are most affected by air pollution.

DOH recommends these tips to take care of yourself and your family when air quality is poor due to wildfire smoke: