All evacuation orders lifted for Scottie Dog Fire east of Cheney, 8 structures destroyed

The fire burned about 140 acres, seven outbuildings and one small cottage-type home, Spokane County Fire District 3 said.

CHENEY, Wash. — All evacuation orders have been lifted for the Scottie Dog Fire east of Cheney, Spokane County Emergency Management wrote in a Facebook post on Tuesday morning.

A barn on S. Scottie Dog Lane caught fire at about 3 p.m. on Monday and spread to an adjacent forested area, according to Spokane County Fire District 3. A call immediately went out for a high response wildland fire, as the wind had already pushed the fire across S Scottie Dog Lane and there was rapid fire growth, fire officials said. Four Fire Bosses and two helicopters responded to the fire.

Air and ground firefighters knocked down the fire in about four hours. The fire burned about 140 acres, seven outbuildings and one small cottage-type home, Spokane County Fire District 3 said. No occupied homes were lost.

KREM 2’s Thomas Patrick said plumes of smoke from the Scottie Dog Fire and the Ford Corkscrew Fire in Stevens County were visible on satellite radar on Monday afternoon.