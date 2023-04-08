Sourdough Fire: SR 20 North Cascades Hwy closes as burn grows to 1,300 acres

The fire began in the North Cascades Park in late July.

Example video title will go here for this video

ROCKPORT, Wash. — State Route 20 North Cascades Highway closed until further notice Friday night due to the increased wildfire activity from the Sourdough Fire.

The road is closed between milepost 120 in Newhalem and milepost 156 near Rainy Day Pass, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation. Drivers can use Interstate 90 and US 2.

The Sourdough Fire started in late July after a lightning strike. It grew from 534 acres to 2,933 acres Friday, but was adjusted to 1,397 Sunday. It is 0% contained as of Sunday, according to Inciweb. A total of 267 personnel are currently fighting the fire, which is burning within the North Cascades National Park.

The fire inversion lifted Friday afternoon, which increased fire activity and caused the fire to grow, according to the fire officials. The fire grew westward crossing Stetattle Creek, eastward toward Sourdough Creek and northward toward the top of Sourdough Mountain. It has backed down to Diablo Dam Road and most of the way to the Environmental Learning Center.

Crews took measures to protect the Environmental Learning Center. Structure protection assessments from Diablo to Newhalem are expected to take place Saturday. Assessments from Ross Dam to Big Beaver Creek began Friday and are expected to continue Saturday.

The Ross Lake Resort was evacuated after power was lost Thursday, the Southern Area Gray Incident Management Team confirmed. Evacuations began Thursday at the resort, although there are no active evacuation orders in effect for the area at this time.

The public information officer for the Southern Area Gray Incident Management Team said people likely won't be able to return to the resort until the firefighting efforts are complete.

Seattle City Light evacuated employees and residents from the town of Diablo on Thursday.

Diablo Dam Road and Diablo Road remain closed.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.