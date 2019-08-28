VANTAGE, Wash. — A brush fire has caused all westbound lanes of I-90 near the town of Vantage in Kittitas County to close on Wednesday afternoon.

Washington State Patrol Trooper John Bryant tweeted information about the lane closures at 3:10 p.m. on Wednesday. He also tweeted photos of the flames.

The Washington Department of Natural Resources tweeted the name of the fire at 3:17 p.m. and said that resources were on their way to the scene. DNR also said that traffic is being redirected at this time.

There has been no information released about the cause of the fire or how big it is at this time.

This is a developing story, please check back for updated information.

The following video is a 2018 report on how Washington DNR planned to change their firefighting approach.