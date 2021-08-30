Thousands flee South Lake Tahoe as Caldor Fire continues to march east | Evacuations, maps, and road closures

Cal Fire Division Chief Erich Schwab said the Caldor Fire has been growing by about a half-mile each day for the last few days but on Sunday expanded by 2.5 miles.

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Fire officials have ordered more evacuations around the Tahoe Basin -- including all of South Lake Tahoe -- and told other residents to be ready to leave as crews continue to deal with a two-week-old blaze southwest of the alpine lake straddling the California-Nevada state line.

South Lake Tahoe has about 22,000 residents and in the summer is often full of tourists looking to hike, water ski, and gamble in bordering casinos in Stateline, Nevada. Forecasters are warning of critical fire weather through Tuesday.

Officials said Sunday evening the Caldor Fire was “more aggressive than anticipated” as it continues to edge toward Lake Tahoe.

Officials with the California Office of Emergency Services (Cal OES) gave an update on the situation at a press conference Monday afternoon. Cal Fire Chief Thom Porter shared a jaw-dropping statistic about fire activity in the state in 2021.

“We haven’t had fires burn from one side of the Sierra to the other. We did with the Dixie and now we have with the Caldor. Two times in history and they are both happening this month. We need to be cognizant that there’s fire activity happening in California that we haven’t seen before,” said Cal Fire Chief Thom Porter.

People throughout an area known as Desolation Wilderness were ordered to leave, while others were faced with warnings. Several communities south of the lake were abruptly ordered to evacuate Sunday afternoon and then residents on the south and southwest shore of the lake were warned to be ready to evacuate if ordered.

Just after 11 a.m. on Monday, all of South Lake Tahoe was ordered to evacuate. Heavy traffic began forming on Highway 50 east out of South Lake Tahoe as residents lined up to get out. Click HERE for the list of areas impacted. Thankfully, by 4 p.m. traffic was no longer congested on the highway.

“The critical thing for you the public to know is evacuate early. The early warning doesn’t mean you have to stick around and wait for the order. You can go during a warning,” Porter said.

The city of South Lake Tahoe shared a tool from El Dorado County to help residents determine the status of evacuations in their area. Tap here to learn more.

As a reminder, according to the California Office of Emergency Services (Cal OES), evacuation warnings and evacuation orders are defined as the following:

Evacuation Warning: Potential threat to life and/or property. Those who require additional time to evacuate, and those with pets and livestock should leave now.

Potential threat to life and/or property. Those who require additional time to evacuate, and those with pets and livestock should leave now. Evacuation Order: Immediate threat to life. This is a lawful order to leave now. The area is lawfully closed to public access.

The fire has grown to 177,260 acres and is only 14% contained. More than 600 structures have been destroyed and at least 20,000 are threatened by the fire.

An evacuation map from the Amador County Sheriff's Office can be viewed HERE.



Cal Fire Division Chief Erich Schwab said the Caldor Fire has been growing by about a half-mile each day for the last few days but on Sunday expanded by 2.5 miles. Fire spokesman Keith Wade says many people had apparently already left, probably because of the terrible smoke.

Residents evacuating from the South Lake Tahoe area can seek shelter in Nevada at the Douglas County Community Center located at 1329 Waterloo Lane in Gardnerville.

Due to the warning in South Lake Tahoe, Barton Memorial Hospital decided to evacuate all its patients to regional partner facilities. As of 10 a.m., after the area came under an evacuation order, the hospital decided to close entirely.

#1: Barton Memorial Hospital is now closed due to the ongoing threat of the Caldor Fire. The entirety of South Lake Tahoe is under either an evacuation order or warning.

According to Mark GhilarduccI with Cal OES, there are more than 43,000 Californians evacuated right now due to multiple fires burning around the state.

“For the rest of California, every acre will burn. Be ready now before there’s a warning. When there is a warning, you put everything in the car. Be ready now,” Porter urged.

After 3 p.m., Cal Fire officials announced that some evacuation orders had been reduced and some evacuation warnings were lifted for some parts on the southern reaches of the fire.

Evacuations and Road Closures

Click HERE for in-depth evacuation orders and warnings in El Dorado County. For evacuation orders and warnings in Amador County, click HERE for the Amador County Sheriff's Facebook page and HERE for their website. For current state highway/route information visit roads.dot.ca.gov.

Evacuation centers

El Dorado County Shelters

Green Valley Community Church, Placerville

Cameron Park CSD, Cameron Park

Rolling Hills Church, El Dorado Hills

Nevada County Shelter

Truckee Veterans Hall, 10214 High St, Truckee

Nevada Shelter

Douglas County Community Center, Gardnerville

Animal Evacuation Centers:

El Dorado County Animal Services (small animals), Diamond Springs. For animal evacuation questions or assistance call (530) 621-5795

Amador County Fairgrounds (large animal)- for Amador County residents only, Plymouth

Douglas County Animal Services (small animal), Gardnerville. (775) 782-9061

East to West Coast Grooming, Gardnerville. (775) 450-1743

Douglas County Animal Services (livestock) Douglas County Fairgrounds, Gardnerville. (775) 782-9061

Accounts to follow

Evacuation Maps

A map of evacuations from the El Dorado County Sheriff's Office is available below.

Wildfire map

Click here for a map of the Caldor Fire.

Wildfire Preps

If you live in a wildfire-prone zone, Cal Fire suggests creating a defensible space around your home. Defensible space is an area around a building in which vegetation and other debris are completely cleared. At least 100 feet is recommended.

The Department of Homeland Security suggests assembling an emergency kit that has important documents, N95 respirator masks, supplies to grab with you if you’re forced to leave at a moment’s notice. The agency also suggests signing up for local warning system notifications and know your community’s evacuation plans best to prepare yourself and your family in cases of wildfires.

Some counties use Nixle alerts to update residents on severe weather, wildfires, and other news. To sign up, visit www.nixle.com or text your zip code to 888777 to start receiving alerts.

PG&E customers can also subscribe to alerts via text, email, or phone call. If you're a PG&E customer, visit the Profile & Alerts section of your account to register.

