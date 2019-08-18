STEVENS COUNTY, Wash. — The Reservation Field Fire in Stevens County has burned ten acres as of Sunday afternoon.

A Level 1 evacuation notice was cancelled Sunday evening for Reservation Road, Johnny Walker Way, South Cemetary Road and Sanctuary Way.

The fire is being driven by the wind in the area of the 4700 block of Reservation Road, according to the SCSO.

Crews told KREM 2's Brandon Jones the fire is burning 26 acres as of Sunday afternoon and firefighters have it 30 percent contained. There has been no information released about possible cause of the type of fuel burning.

