Reports: Fire burning in Spirit Lake near Bronze Bay

A viewer told KREM that the fire in Spirit Lake appears to have started around 2 p.m. It is unclear if any evacuations are underway.

SPIRIT LAKE, Idaho — A fire is burning in Spirit Lake near Bronze Bay on Friday, according to reports on social media.

Bronze Bay is a public boat launch in the area.

Rhiannon Rickard first shared photos that appear to show a helicopter dropping water on the flames. Tammy Rickard reported just before 4:30 p.m. that five planes were working to put out the fire.

KREM has reached out to the Spirit Lake Fire Protection District for information, but has not yet received a response. It is unclear if any evacuations are underway.

Rickard said the fire appears to have started between 2 and 2:30 p.m. on Friday. She also reported that Spirit Lake Road is closed.

Viewers are also reporting that sheriff's deputies have closed part of Spirit Lake to boat traffic, but this information has not yet been confirmed by authorities.