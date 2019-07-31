WINTHROP, Wash. — Crews made progress overnight while trying to put out the Rendezvous Fire in Okanogan County

Washington Department of Natural Resource officials said the fire grew to 130 acres but is 90 percent contained.

It’s burning five miles north of Winthrop near 374 Rendezvous Road.

Officials said Rendezvous Road and West Chewuck Road were both closed in the area.West Chewuck Road reopened at 6:20 p.m. Wednesday.

DNR officials said air resources were called in to help fight the fire.

Homes, structures and Forest Service land were all threatened, according to DNR.

People living in the area are advised to be aware of their surroundings and take action if needed.

