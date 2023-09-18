Weekend event aims to 'Restore Hope' after wildfire in Medical Lake

The "Restoring Hope" event aims to restore hope for those impacted by the Gray Fire and will include silent and live auctions, food trucks, merchandise and more.

SPOKANE, Wash. — A Medical Lake grassroots organization is partnering with Cheney firefighters to "restore hope" following the fire in Medical Lake.

Re*Imagine Medical Lake is partnering with the Cheney Firefighters Benevolent Fund to host the Medical Lake Restoring Hope Event. The event aims to restore hope for those impacted by the Gray Fire and will include silent and live auctions, food trucks, merchandise and more.

The event is set to take place on Saturday from 4-7 p.m. at Lake and Lefevre Street. Below are some of the event highlights:

Silent and Live Auction: Bid on an array of items donated by local businesses and individuals. All proceeds from the auction will directly benefit community members impacted by the fires.

Entertainment and food trucks

Restoring Hope Merchandise: Show your support by purchasing exclusive "Restoring Hope" t-shirts and other merchandise. 100% of the proceeds from the first 500 t-shirt sales will go towards supporting local community members affected by the fires. Profits from other merchandise sales will contribute to the Gray Fire fund.

Ninja Nation: Ninja Nation agreed to setup their mobile obstacle course offering trips through the course for $1 each, and will also offer an unlimited pass for $10, with all proceeds going towards wildfire victims.

For more information about the event, click here.

KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

HOW TO ADD THE KREM+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KREM in the Channel Store.

Fire TV: Search for "KREM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.

Apple TV: Search "Spokane News from KREM" in the Apple store or follow this link.