Wildfire

1,000-acre Red Apple Fire burning in Wenatchee prompts evacuations

There are Level 1, 2 and 3 evacuations in place, according to Chelan County Emergency Management.
Credit: Lacey Rauser

WENATCHEE, Wash — The Red Apple Fire is burning 1,000 acres in Chelan County and forcing evacuations on Tuesday night.

The fire started on Tuesday afternoon.

There are currently Level 1, 2 and 3 evacuations issued for multiple surrounding areas, according to Chelan County Emergency Management.

Level 1

  • Red Apple Rd, northeast side of Hwy 2 
  • South side of Easy St from Monitor to Hwy 2/97 by Ohme Garden Rd 

Level 2

  • All above Easy St from Red Apple Rd to Eagle Rock 

Level 3

  • Every resident and business north of Easy St. from US 2 to Warm Springs Canyon Rd.

The Red Cross will be opening a Shelter at the 7th Day Adventist Church in Wenatchee, which is located at 508 N Western Ave. Chelan County Emergency Management advises to go there if you are in need of shelter due to the fire.

