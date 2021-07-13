1,000-acre Red Apple Fire burning in Wenatchee prompts evacuations

WENATCHEE, Wash — The Red Apple Fire is burning 1,000 acres in Chelan County and forcing evacuations on Tuesday night.
The fire started on Tuesday afternoon.
There are currently Level 1, 2 and 3 evacuations issued for multiple surrounding areas, according to Chelan County Emergency Management.
Level 1
- Red Apple Rd, northeast side of Hwy 2
- South side of Easy St from Monitor to Hwy 2/97 by Ohme Garden Rd
Level 2
- All above Easy St from Red Apple Rd to Eagle Rock
Level 3
- Every resident and business north of Easy St. from US 2 to Warm Springs Canyon Rd.
The Red Cross will be opening a Shelter at the 7th Day Adventist Church in Wenatchee, which is located at 508 N Western Ave. Chelan County Emergency Management advises to go there if you are in need of shelter due to the fire.