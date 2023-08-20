Public Lands Commissioner Hilary Franz visits Spokane County after Medical Lake, Gray fires

According to Commissioner Franz, she said this may be one of the worst fires in her time as commissioner of public lands.

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — Washington Commissioner of Public Lands Hilary Franz toured a Spokane County evacuation center after several Spokane County wildfires displaced hundreds of people.

Commissioner Franz came to Medical Lake to better understand what some in the community have lost. The commissioner toured the evacuation shelter and the city of Medical Lake.

She also met with the mayor of Medical Lake, Terri Cooper, and Spokane County Commissioner, Al French. Their first stop was a tour of the Red Cross evacuation shelter at Spokane Falls Community College.

Commissioner Hilary Franz gave a lot of tight hugs to Medical Lake evacuees during the tour. Some evacuees had been at the shelter for the last three days.

The commissioner said she wanted to speak directly to the people impacted.

"It's that context. Literally, one gentleman I spoke to said he was taking a nap at 2:30 p.m. on a Friday. He was just resting and was woken up by the sheriff saying you gotta go now." Commissioner Franz said. "He's like ok, I'll be a little while. And the sheriff was like no, you gotta go now."

Franz saw the devastating effects of the fire. Over 180 homes were burned, and there were even more trees burned to the roots. According to Franz, she said this may be one of the worst fires in her time as commissioner of public lands.

Franz reports more strike and air teams will come from across the state to help firefighting efforts.

Mayor Cooper said parts of the city do not have power and at least half of the city does not have water. The mayor said people will be going door to door, to make sure everyone has evacuated the city.

Mayor Cooper hopes to reopen the city soon, but not until it is absolutely safe for residents to come back.

