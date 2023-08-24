Post office employees in Elk and Chattaroy helping displaced residents receive important mail

The Oregon Road Fire has meant hundreds of homes can't get mail. But, Kim Frum with the U.S. Postal Service says things are improving.

ELK, Wash. — Post office clerks between Elk and Chattaroy are working hard to help displaced residents get important, sometimes life-saving mail.



Just a couple days ago, around 1,300 customers between Elk and Chattaroy couldn't get mail delivery.

“We’re down to 492 total between Elk and Chattaroy," Frum said.

Beyond bills and letters, those delayed deliveries are often necessities.

“I actually heard of an elderly couple that her husband has cancer and he needed his medication and he was unable to get it," resident Serena Gleason said.

Frum says most of the issues involve routes that are still blocked or barricaded due to continuing Level 3 evacuations, keeping carriers out of some neighborhoods.

“We can only do that when it’s safe to do so," Frum said. "The majority of the affected mail delivery is simply because roads are not passable.”

Right now, if someone's mail isn't deliverable, the post office is holding it in Elk and Chattaroy. Residents can pick it up there or can ask them to forward it to another address either by stopping at the post office or going to USPS.com.

“We are holding their mail," Frum said. "The mail is secure. It is safe.”

Until carriers can get back on the roads, some helpers are lending a hand. Gleason-Foster has been picking up deliveries for people, who otherwise would have to wait.

“Trying to do our best to get out there," Gleason said.

Medical Lake's Gray Fire has also impacted routes. Right now, more than 240 customers can't get mail delivery. Around 200 customers lost homes or business. Residents going through this situation can hold or forward mail to another address if they can't make it to the post office.

