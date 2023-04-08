Level 3 evacuations in place as crews respond to large brush fire near Q'emiln Park

According to Kootenai County Emergency Management, the Parkway Fire is approximately 12 acres at this time.

POST FALLS, Idaho — Level 1 (GET READY), Level 2 (BE READY TO LEAVE) and Level 3 (GO NOW) evacuations are in place due to a large brush fire near Q'emiln Park in Post Falls.

According to Kootenai County Emergency Management, the Parkway Fire is approximately 12 acres and growing at this time.

Residents living in the following areas are under a Level 3 evacuation and need to leave the area immediately:

West Riverview Drive

West Rio Vista Place

West Riverview Terrace

South South Way

West Hughes Lane

An evacuation shelter will be ready at 5 p.m. at Mullan Trail Elementary School.

Residents living in the yellow area are currently under Level 2 evacuations. This means they need to be ready to leave at a moment's notice. Those areas include:

The north/west side of Riverview Drive from the Spokane River to 1/4 mile west of South Schilling Loop

Adjoining roads of West Parkway Drive, West Parkview Drive, West Park Lane, South Larolyn Road.

Residents in the green area are under Level 1 evacuations, meaning they need to start preparing to leave. Those areas include:

South Edgeview Terrace to the South

South Penny Lane to the east

South Comet Trail

West Fenwick Drive

West Coyote Lane

South Mellick Road

South Schilling Loop

West Coyote Lane

Residents placed within the red boundary in the map below are in level 3 evacuation, go now! An evacuation shelter... Posted by Kootenai County Emergency Management on Friday, August 4, 2023

Residents are asked to avoid the area at this time.

Kootenai County Fire and Rescue Chief Christopher Way said crews are attacking the fire from the ground and the air. Two helicopters are also on the scene. The county is preparing to sign a disaster declaration due to a lack of firefighters.

KREM 2 has a crew en route to the scene and is working to confirm more information.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

