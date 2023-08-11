Post Falls Community Forest to remain closed following Parkway Fire

Q’emiln Park Beach and boat launch will open to the public on Saturday, Aug. 12. The Community Forest and hiking trails will remain closed for the next month.

POST FALLS, Idaho — The Post Falls Community Forest and hiking trails will remain closed for the next month as crews continue making efforts to restore the park that was burned 80 acres last week.

According to the City of Post Falls, the Parkway Fire that prompted Level 3 evacuation in some areas of Post Falls last week caused significant damage to the Community Forest at Q'emiln Park. Because of this, the forest and hiking trails will remain closed for the next month, and the burn area will remain closed through the winter.

On Saturday, Aug. 12, the Q’emiln Park Beach and boat launch will open to the public. The Community Forest and hiking trails will remain closed for the next month. Signage and fencing will be in place during this closure.

City staff will continue to meet weekly to evaluate the progress with the end goal of reopening the forest's parts unaffected by the fire.

For the public’s safety, the burn area will remain closed throughout the winter as hazards are addressed and revegetation efforts start.

The Idaho Department of Lands (IDL) continues its cleanup efforts through Friday and is expected to be relieved by local firefighting services. Crews will remain working on the containment area as needed and be available in case there are any potential flare-ups.

The City of Post Falls said its top priority is to keep the community safe as the parks affected by the fire reopen.

KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

DOWNLOAD THE KREM SMARTPHONE APP

HOW TO ADD THE KREM+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KREM in the Channel Store.

Fire TV: search for "KREM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.