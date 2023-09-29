The Grant County Sheriff's Office says the crew is okay and the wildfire is under control. Power lines are still in the river.

GRANT COUNTY, Wash. — The Grant County Sheriff's Office says State Route 243 is back open after an Army helicopter from Yakima Training Center struck power lines and made a hard landing over the Columbia River near Beverly.

The sheriff's office says the crew is okay and a wildfire sprouted from the helicopter hitting power lines. That wildfire is now under control. Authorities say power lines are still in the river.

KREM 2 News has a crew headed to the scene and is working to gather more details.

This is a developing news story and we will provide more updates as we receive them.

