Your photos and videos of fires burning near Nespelem in Okanogan County

KREM 2 viewers in Nespelem and the surrounding areas have been sending in photos and videos of the flames since the fires started.

NESPELEM, Wash. — Three fires burning in Okanogan County forced hundred of people from their homes Monday night.

As of Tuesday morning, Level 3 evacuations are in place for the town of Nespelem, the Colville Indian Agency and residents at Owhi Flats along Cache Creek Road. Level 3 evacuations mean to evacuate now.

Okanogan Emergency Management believes the fires were started by lightning.

Many photos show the flames burning in the mountainside and road closures.

Viewer Shawn Robinson sent in a video showing the destruction from the fires. You can see burned out cars, piles of charred rubble and hazy skies.

Another video from Monday night shows the flames in the mountainside. In the video, a woman is describing the location of the flames. She said the flames are on the east side of Nespelem behind Jackson's Hill. The woman says she was seeing dry lightning in the area before the fires started.

SR 155 is open to evacuate from the fires. A shelter is being set up by the Red Cross at the Grand Coulee Elementary School gym. There is also an evacuation center at the Nespelem Community Center at Schoolhouse Loop Road.

There are a number of road closures in the area:

Highway 155 at the Colville Indian Agency to Jackson Gas Station in Nespelem, WA. Traffic is being rerouted to Schoolhouse Loop Road.

Cache Creek Road at Nespelem is closed to Hwy 21 near Keller, WA.

Cache Creek Cutoff Road is closed at the Colville Indian Agency. All traffic is being rerouted onto Peter Dan Road north of Elmer City to Hwy 21 near Keller, WA.

According to Okanogan Emergency Management, people should be aware of their surroundings and take action now. They said to be cautious of emergency vehicles responding. They advise not to wait for door-to-door notification and to take action if needed.