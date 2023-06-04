Level 1 evacuations underway for fire burning in Orondo

According to Douglas County Sheriff’s, the Level 1 evacuations is for the area east of Fisher Lane near the crest to the plateau.

ORONDO, Wash. — Level 1 evacuations are underway due to a fire burning in Orondo. Orondo Fire responded to the wildfire on Saturday evening and found a fast-moving fire running up a hillside.

The fire has grown to 75 acres with just 10 percent containment.

According to Douglas County Sheriff’s, the Level 1 evacuation is for the area east of Fisher Lane near the crest to the plateau.

The fire has been named the 141 Fire.

According to Orondo Firefighters Association, firefighters are continuing to fight the fire on Sunday n rugged terrain hitting hot spots and working to contain the fire. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

