North Spokane restaurant thanks firefighters for protecting building from brush fire

Ferraros Italian Restaurant and Bar on North Division Street is giving firefighters 50% of their entire purchases during the month of July.

SPOKANE, Wash. — A North Spokane restaurant is thanking firefighters during the entire month of July after fire crews protected their building from a brush fire Tuesday evening.

Ferraro's Italian Restaurant and Bar on North Division Street is giving firefighters 50% of their entire purchases during the month of July as “sincere appreciation for your hard work,” according to a Facebook post.

According to a press release from the Spokane Fire Department, firefighters responded to the brush fire near East Cleveland Avenue and North Ruby Place around 5:15 p.m.

The press release says Washington State Patrol discovered the fire on patrol and notified their dispatch. SFD said they saw the severity and threat to homes and evacuated residents before firefighters arrived.

When crews arrived on scene, an incident commander upgrades the incident to a second alarm, bringing in resources from 12 fire stations and the Department of Natural Resources.

The fire damaged two homes, an apartment building and Ferraro's, according to fire crews. According to the press release, the damage ranges from minor ro significant exterior heat damage, severe smoke damager, roof damage and structural damage to the interior of a home. The damage will likely surpass $100,000, according to SFD.

Crews were able to contain the fire within two hours and burned less than three acres, according to a press release. The fire in the brush could not be fully extinguished until later Tuesday evening as DNR crews worked the edge of the fire with hand tools to make sure it was completely out.

According to SFD, one firefighter received a minor traumatic injury and received medical treatment. The firefighter is expected to recover and return to full-duty soon, according to a press release.

The cause of the fire has not been determined and remains an active case.

On Tuesday afternoon, the National Weather Service in Spokane issued an Excessive Heat Watch starting Friday, June 25 through Tuesday, June 29. High temperatures will be at minimum in the mid 90s each day, with the hottest days likely recording temperatures between 100 and 112 degrees.