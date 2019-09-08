COLVILLE, Wash. — A 300-acre fire is burning 10 miles northeast of Colville in Stevens County.

According to the Stevens County Emergency Management Facebook page, the North Mill Creek fire grew to 300 acres overnight. It's burning in United States Forest Service Land.

A Type 3 Incident Management Team took over fire operations Friday morning.

The post said the fire is moving to the top of the ridge. It's burning in thick, dense forest.

Two planes, one air attack, two helicopters and three engines are on their way to the fire. Two more planes and a dozer have been ordered for the fire.

No word on any evacuations or if the fire is threatening any structures.

Stevens County Emergency Management The Stevens County Sheriff's Office has sent out a Hyper Reach mess... age to people living in Fire District 2 and on the Spokane Indian Reservation. This is primarily for the people living near the Columbia River in case the fire in Ferry County jumps the river.

The fire is about two hours northeast of the 40,000-acre Williams Flats Fire that's been burning on the Colville Indian Reservation since last Friday. That fire has triggered evacuations

