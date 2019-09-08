COLVILLE, Wash. — A 20-acre fire is burning 10 miles northeast of Colville in Stevens County.

According to the Stevens County Emergency Management Facebook page, the North Mill Creek fire is burning 20 acres of United States Forest Service Land.

The post said the fire is moving to the top of the ridge. It's burning in thick, dense forest.

Two planes, one air attack, two helicopters and three engines are on their way to the fire. Two more planes and a dozer have been ordered for the fire.

No word on any evacuations or if the fire is threatening any structures.