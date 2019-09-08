COLVILLE, Wash. — A fire located 10 miles northeast of Colville in Stevens County burned at least 423 acres. .

According to Department of Natural Resource Spokesperson Anjel Tomayko, it was burning in United States Forest Service Land.

As of Tuesday afternoon, the fire is 100% contained.

Tomayko said initial suppression efforts included both ground and air resources. Air resources worked to slow progression of the fire and reduce its intensity.

On Thursday evening, a thunderstorm created erratic winds that increased fire behavior, making it unsafe to fight. This caused both air and ground resources disengaged from the fire and a Type 3 Incident Management Team was ordered.

North Fork Mill Creek Road, Middle Fork Mill Creek Road, Rocky Creek Road and Bestrom Road were all closed due to the fire, but have since reopened.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The fire is about two hours northeast of the Williams Flats Fire that's been burning on the Colville Indian Reservation since last Friday. That fire has triggered evacuations

