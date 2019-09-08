COLVILLE, Wash. — A 500-acre fire is burning 10 miles northeast of Colville in Stevens County.

According to Department of Natural Resource Spokesperson Anjel Tomayko, the North Mill Creek fire grew to 500 acres overnight. It's burning in United States Forest Service Land.

Tomayko said initial suppression efforts included both ground and air resources. Air resources worked to slow progression of the fire and reduce its intensity.

Later Thursday evening,Tomayko said a thunderstorm created erratic winds that increased fire behavior, making it unsafe to fight. This caused both air and ground resources disengaged from the fire and a Type 3 Incident Management Team was ordered.

A Facebook post from Stevens County Emergency Management said the fire is moving to the top of the ridge. It's burning in thick, dense forest.

North Fork Mill Creek Road, Middle Fork Mill Creek Road, Rocky Creek Road and Bestrom Road are all closed due to the fire.

No evacuations are in place.

Stevens County Emergency Management The Stevens County Sheriff's Office has sent out a Hyper Reach mess... age to people living in Fire District 2 and on the Spokane Indian Reservation. This is primarily for the people living near the Columbia River in case the fire in Ferry County jumps the river.

The fire is about two hours northeast of the 40,000-acre Williams Flats Fire that's been burning on the Colville Indian Reservation since last Friday. That fire has triggered evacuations

