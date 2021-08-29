Wildfire near Wenatchee prompts evacuation orders

The Rooster Comb Fire in Chelan County started just before 5 p.m. Sunday.

CHELAN COUNTY, Wash. — At least 150 structures are under evacuation orders Monday due to a wildfire burning in south Wenatchee.

The Rooster Comb Fire started around 4:50 p.m. Sunday on the 2300 block of Methow Street, according to Chelan County Emergency Management. The wildfire burned an estimated 230 acres by Monday morning and was 10% contained.

Around 100 structures under level 3 (leave immediately) evacuation orders Sunday were downgraded to level 2 (get set) evacuation orders by Monday morning. Another 56 structures remain under level 2 evacuations.

Chelan County Emergency Management is posting the most up-to-date evacuation information on its Facebook page. Chelan County is also updating an interactive map showing the latest evacuation orders for the area.

The fire is burning in grass and sagebrush. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The dry gulch trail is closed until further notice due to wildfire danger.