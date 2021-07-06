Wildfire near Dixie burns 7,000 acres, some residents forced to evacuate

The wildfire is burning about 40 miles southeast of Grangeville and 15 miles south of Elk City near the community of Dixie.

KAMIAH, Idaho — A large wildfire burning in north-central Idaho has grown to around 7,000 and has forced some people to flee from their homes.

Fire managers say the Dixie Fire continues to burn actively and spread in all directions. It nearly tripled in size since Tuesday. The fire is located 40 miles southeast of Grangeville and 15 miles south of Elk City near the community of Dixie.

Aviation and ground resources are focusing their efforts on structure protection and improving the roads and fuel breaks near the communities of Dixie and Comstock.

The Idaho County Sheriff's Office has issued evacuation orders for the Dixie and Comstock area. For evacuation information and updates, please check the sheriff's Facebook page.

A Type 1 Incident Management Team has been ordered and is expected to assume command of the Dixie Fire on Thursday morning, July 8. Multiple aircraft, crews, engines, and heavy equipment are currently assigned to the fire.

Fire officials are developing a closure order for the Dixie Fire area; more information will be distributed as soon as it becomes available.

Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests closure information is available online. Temporary flight restrictions are in place over the fire area for the safety of the public as well as of aerial firefighting resources.

The Dixie Fire was detected Monday afternoon. The cause of the fire is unconfirmed, but fire managers believe it was started by lightning.

Be sure to report all wildfires to the Grangeville Interagency Dispatch Center (208-983-6800) or call 911.