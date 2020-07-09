LIVE UPDATES: Multiple wildfires in Eastern Washington, North Idaho causing evacuations

KREM is tracking at least three confirmed wildfires on Labor Day, with evacuations issued for at least two fires.

WASHINGTON, USA — Multiple wildfires are burning throughout the Inland Northwest on Labor Day amid windy conditions.

At least three fires are confirmed burning as of 2:20 p.m. on Monday.

KREM has crews en route to multiple fires and will continue to update as more information is available.

The following roads are closed due to wildfire smoke causing low visibility:

I-90 Grant County line to Ritzville

US 395 Ritzville to SR 26

US 2 from SR 172 to SR 17

SR 172

Nearly 50,000 people throughout the Inland Northwest are without power due to high winds.

Cold Springs Canyon Pearl Hill Fire

Level 3 evacuations have been issued for the Cold Spring Canyon Pearl Hill Fire in Douglas County on Monday.

According to the Douglas County Sheriff's Office, Level 3 evacuations have been issued for the City of Bridgeport and the Bridgeport Bar area due to the fire. Residents are advised to leave toward Brewster and to contact the Red Cross at 509-670-5331 if they need shelter.

The fire has reached the South Jameson Lake drainage area and is heading toward US 2 and Moses Coulee. Additional Level 3 evacuations are being issued for the Moses Coulee and Rimrock Meadows areas.

There are level 3 evacuations in place for the entire town of Mansfield due to the Cold Spring Canyon/Pearl Hill Fire, according to the Douglas County Sheriff's Office.

There are level 3 evacuations in place for Road L NE and Road 28 NE, there are also Level 2 evacuations along SR 17 from milepost 125 to milepost 128. A combination of Level 2 and Level 3 evacuations are being issued to residents and ranches in the area of Hayes Road, and for all residences east of Road H NE toward SR 17.

A level 3 evacuation was issued for all of the Cameron Lake area, as well as for homes west of Timm Road along the Columbia River to SR 17 and north to SR 97 to Malott. Residents should evacuate toward SR 17 and SR 97.

Level 3 evacuations mean people need to leave the area immediately.

Fire west of Fairchild Air Force Base

A wildfire is burning west of Fairchild Air Force Base near Highway 2 and South Christensen Road.

According to KREM's Morgan Trau, authorities have advised everyone in the area to leave immediately.

BREAKING NEWS:



Wildfire west of Fairchild - off of Highway 2 on S Christensen Rd.



Authorities are advising everyone in the area to leave immediately. pic.twitter.com/c8q514ZjsM — Morgan Trau | KREM (@MorganTrau) September 7, 2020

Fire near Blanchard, Idaho

Fire crews are advising people in the area of Hunter Road near Blanchard, Idaho to be prepared to evacuate due to a brush fire.

According to the Bonner County Sheriff's Office, fire crews have asked for residents in the area of Hunter Road to be ready to evacuate.

Colfax Fire

State resources have been mobilized for the Colfax Fire near Colfax in Whitman County.

According to the Washington State Patrol, state resources are moving to assist local fire crews for the Colfax Fire, which is burning grass, timber, wheat and urban landscapes.

The fire is estimated as being between 500 and 1,00 acres and started at approximately 10:38 a.m., according to WSP. It is currently threatening the city of Colfax, the Port of Whitman Business Air Center Airport and multiple crops and infrastructure. Level 3 evacuations are in place, which means to leave immediately.

The Pullman Police Department said evacuees can assemble at the new Pullman City Hall's recreational building at 190 SE Crestview Street in Pullman.

Colfax fire evacuees can assemble @ new Pullman City Hall recreation building @ north end of the campus, 190 SE Crestview St., Pullman. Red Cross will be on site to provide assistance to those evacuated. #MyPD — PullmanPolice (@PullmanPolice) September 7, 2020

Beverly Burke Fire 2020

The Grant County Sheriff's Office has issued Level 1 evacuations for Beverly, Shwana and Wannapum Village due to the Beverly Burke Fire 2020.

Whitney Fire

The Whitney Fire near Davenport is burning 600 acres of timber, brush, grass and crops, according to the Washington Department of Natural Resources.

Level 2 evacuations are in place for 100 homes in the area and state mobilization has been requested, DNR said.

NEW #WaWILDFIRE: #WhitneyFire near Davenport is reported at 600 acres and growing in timber, brush, grass and crops. Level 2 evacuation (get ready to leave) in place for 100 homes. State mobilization has been requested. More information to come as it is available. — Washington State DNR Wildfire (@waDNR_fire) September 7, 2020

Chelan County wildfire

A wildfire in Chelan County has led to multiple evacuation orders.

According to Chelan County Emergency Management, Apple Acres Road Howard Flats North to Antoine Creek Intersection and all spur roads are under a Level 3 evacuation, which means to leave immediately. Folsom Hollow Road and Brownfield Road are both also under Level 3 evacuations.

Washington Creek and Antoine Creek are under Level 2 evacuation orders, which means people need to be prepared to evacuate at any time. Cagle Gulch Road and all spur roads are also under Level 2 evacuations.