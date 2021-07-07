Mission Flats Fire burning off I-90 near Cataldo

A 20 acre fire is burning near Cataldo Mission in North Idaho. The fire can be seen from the road.

CATALDO, Idaho — Crews are working to put out a fire burning near the Cataldo Mission in North Idaho on Wednesday morning.

According to the Idaho Department of Lands, the fire is being called the Mission Flats Fire. So far it has burned around 20 acres along the 1-90 near mile marker 36.

As of Wednesday afternoon, the mission is not immediately threatened and no other structures are threatened at this point, according to the Idaho Department of Lands.

I-90 eastbound near Cataldo is currently down to one lane and people are asked to be cautious but keep moving.

There are multiple aircraft, equipment, and personnel working to fight the fire.

The fire district is responding to numerous reports of smoke.

Photos from a viewer show at least on helicopters dropping water on the fire. Drivers can see the flames from the roadway as fire crews work from the ground and air.

Extremely dry conditions have heightened wildfire dangers across the Inland Northwest.