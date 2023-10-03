City of Medical Lake offering no-cost solution to removing hazardous trees in aftermath of Gray Fire

Foresters, arborists, loggers and other groups will come together to help remove hazardous, at-risk or unwanted burned trees in the Medical Lake area.

MEDICAL LAKE, Wash. — After thousands of trees were burned as a result of the Gray Fire in Medical Lake, the city is now offering a no-cost solution for homeowners to remove those hazardous and unwanted trees.

The city says all trees on private land or lots are the real property of the landowners. Property owners will have to give express permission before any trees can be removed from their land. In addition, properties larger than 2 acres must have a permit. Loggers removing the trees must obtain permits and ownership releases before any work is done on the property. Those forms are available at city hall.

Anyone in Medical Lake needing help removing burned trees from their property can contact the City of Medical Lake Emergency Response Team at ERT@medical-lake.org or call (509) 505-3650. Avista customers with questions regarding removing trees can call Avista at 1 (800) 227-9187.

