Fire in Asotin County estimated at 1,000 acres and growing, no evacuations at this time

The Matson Fire started at approximately 10:25 a.m. on Saturday and is estimated to be burning 1,000 acres of grass and crops in Asotin County.

ANATONE, Wash. — Washington state firefighting resources have been mobilized to help contain a fire burning an estimated 1,000 acres in Asotin County.

The fire, called the Matson Fire, started at approximately 10:25 a.m. on Saturday and is estimated to be burning 1,000 acres of grass and crops near the town of Anatone. Approximately 20 homes, water supply and livestock are currently threatened but there are no evacuations at this time.

Washington State Patrol Chief John Batiste authorized the mobilization of state firefighting resources on Saturday afternoon at the request of Blue Mountain Fire District 1 Chief Chad Sanford.

The State Emergency Operations Center at Camp Murray is still activated in order to help coordinate state assistance for the Matson Fire. Mobilization specialists from the Fire Protection Bureau have ordered air resources only at this time. State Fire Marshal’s Office personnel are working remotely to figure out where other resources are needed.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation at this time, according to WSP.

Blue Mountain Fire District #1 has been dispatched to a wildland fire near the end of Montgomery Ridge Road. Will post when we have more information. Posted by Blue Mountain Fire District #1 on Saturday, June 24, 2023

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

