AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. — A man and a dog were killed in a house fire in Airway Heights on Tuesday.

The fire started around 3 p.m. near 12th Ave. and Ziegler St. According to fire crews, the fire started in the bedroom.

According to fire crews, they were able to quickly contain the fire. They said the victim was already dead by the time the crews got to him.

Investigators don't know what caused the fire.