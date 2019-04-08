SHOSHONE COUNTY, Idaho — The Lick Creek Fire in north Idaho has burned 200 acres as of Saturday afternoon, with no information available on containment.

According to the National Wildfire Coordinating Group, the fire started on Friday at 2:45 p.m. and the cause is still being determined. The last acreage count was done on Saturday evening shortly before 5 p.m. and listed the fire at 200 acres.

The fire is stated to have started near Hoyt Mountain Road and Lick Creek in Shoshone County, according to the NWCG Inciweb website.

The fire is burning timber and slash, according to the website, and 120 personnel are involved. According to the site, those personnel include two large air tankers, two firebosses, six single engine air tankers, two hand crews, a bulldozer and two Interagency Hotshot Crews.

