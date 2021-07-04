Level three evacuations in Douglas County

Level 3 evacuations are being issued from N. Ward Ave. to Keane Grade Road.

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Wash. — A brush fire burning in Douglas County near Grant Road and Batterman Road on Sunday.

The Batterman Road fire is reported to be approximately 750 acres large, according to the Douglas County Sheriff's Facebook page.

Multiple structures are threatened and under evacuation notifications. The process is currently underway to request State Mobilization.

The fire had multiple evacuation levels in the area of the fire. Level 3 evacuations are being issued from N. Ward Ave. to Keane Grade Road. All other residences in the area are still at level two.

An emergency shelter will be located at Eastmont High School through the red cross.

Multiple air and ground fire resources are currently on scene working to control the fire.