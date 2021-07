As of Thursday morning, the fire is reported to be about 10 acres in size.

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — The Spokane Fire District 8 said level one evacuations are in place for Jackson Road and the Belmont road area near Mica, Washington Thursday morning.

The fire district reported the brush fire is about 10 acres large at 6:48 a.m. on Thursday. Crews said it is burning heavy timber.

Fire crews are on the scene working to clean it up.

On Scene of a 10 acre brush fire in heavy timber. Level 1 evacuations in place for Jackson Rd- Belmont area. Fire crews working to contain the fire. @spokaneco8_3711 @waDNR_fire @SpokaneValleyFD pic.twitter.com/rWajsY1qo0 — SCFD8 (@SCFD8) July 1, 2021