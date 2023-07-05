Wildfire near Soap Lake prompting Level 3 evacuations

According to the Grant County Sheriff's Office, the wildfire is burning within the 3,000-4,000 block of Road 20 NE.

GRANT COUNTY, Wash. — A wildfire is prompting level 3 (Leave Now!) evacuations in Grant County in Soap Lake.

The acreage of the fire is unknown at this time, but officials say there is a significant threat to life and property in the area and that responsive action will be taken soon.

This is a developing news story and we will provide more updates as we receive them.

