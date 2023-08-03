Level 3 (Go Now!) Evacuations are in place for a fire burning northwest of Spangle

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — Level 3 (Go Now!) evacuations have been issued for a fire burning northwest of Spangle in south Spokane County. The fire is currently 2-5 acres, according to the National Interagency Fire Center (NIFC) Washington State DNR says 4 0homes are threatened.
According to the Washington Department of Natural Resources (DNR) forward progress has stopped and a wet line has been established. Air forces are being diverted to another fire.
Level 3 (Go Now!) Evacuations are in place for:
- S Parker Rd from W Jennings Rd to W Watt Rd
- W Watt Rd from S Parker Rd to the corner where Watt goes South to East
- North side of W Jennings Rd from S Gateway Ln to S Parker Rd
Level 2 (Get Set) Evacuations are in place for:
- S Parker Rd from W Watt Rd to W Depot Springs Rd
- W Depot Springs Rd from S Parker Rd to a 1/2 Mile West
Fire officials are calling this fire the Jennings fire.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is made available.
