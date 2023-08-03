Level 3 (Go Now!) Evacuations are in place for a fire burning northwest of Spangle

Crews are responding to multiple fires across Eastern Washington.

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — Level 3 (Go Now!) evacuations have been issued for a fire burning northwest of Spangle in south Spokane County. The fire is currently 2-5 acres, according to the National Interagency Fire Center (NIFC) Washington State DNR says 4 0homes are threatened.

According to the Washington Department of Natural Resources (DNR) forward progress has stopped and a wet line has been established. Air forces are being diverted to another fire.

Level 3 (Go Now!) Evacuations are in place for:

S Parker Rd from W Jennings Rd to W Watt Rd

W Watt Rd from S Parker Rd to the corner where Watt goes South to East

North side of W Jennings Rd from S Gateway Ln to S Parker Rd

Level 2 (Get Set) Evacuations are in place for:

S Parker Rd from W Watt Rd to W Depot Springs Rd

W Depot Springs Rd from S Parker Rd to a 1/2 Mile West

Level 3 Evacuation, Leave NOW! This may be your only notice. Spokane Fire District 3 has crews working a Wildland Fire.... Posted by Spokane County Emergency Management on Thursday, August 3, 2023

Fire officials are calling this fire the Jennings fire.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is made available.

