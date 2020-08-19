Level 3 evacuations in place as Palmer Fire threatens 86 homes

The Palmer Fire is burning 5,000 acres of grass, sage, brush and timber in Okanogan County as of Wednesday. Roads in the area remain closed.

OKANOGAN COUNTY, Wash. — Level 3 evacuations have been issued for areas west of Wannacut Lake in Okanogan County due to the Palmer Fire, according to Okanogan County Emergency Management.

Residents in the area west of Wannacut Lake, including Wannacut Lake Road from Ellis Barnes Road in the north, south to Richards Road, need to leave immediately. The fire is threatening 86 homes, the state Fire Marshal's Office said on Wednesday.

The fire began burning at about 2:51 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 18. It is estimated at 5,000 acres and growing as of Wednesday, according to the state Fire Marshal's Office.

Wannacut Lake Road at Ellemeham Mountain Road, Ellis Barns Road at Loomis-Oroville Road, Blue Lake Road at Lake Front Road and Washburn Lake Road at the Loomis – Oroville Road are all closed.

State fire assistance has been mobilized to battle the Palmer Fire. Okanogan County PUD was staged in the area in case they were requested to shut electrical power off, according to emergency management.

The American Red Cross is assisting evacuees. Anyone needing shelter or assistance due to the fire can call (509) 670-5331.

People who need to evacuate farm animals can contact the Tonasket Rodeo Grounds.