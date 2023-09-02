x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Wildfire

Level 3 evacuations issued as 5 acre Elk Ridge Fire sparks in Spokane County

According to Spokane County Fire District 8, Level 3 evacuations were set for Elk Ridge Lane to Corkery Road
Credit: KREM 2

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — Level 3 evacuations (GO NOW!) have been issued for a 5 acre fire out in Elk Ridge Lane in Spokane County. 

According to Spokane County Fire District 8 (SCFD8), evacuations have been issued for multiple areas. SCFD8 reports no injuries or destruction of property as of 12:25 p.m. on Saturday.

Here are the evacuations:

Level 3 (Go Now!):

  • Elk Ridge Lane to Corkery Road
  • West Custer Lane to South Phalon Lane

Level 1 (Be Ready!):

  • East Custer Lane to East Jamieson Road

An evacuation center has opened at Spokane Falls Community College. For the most up-to-date evacuations, click here

Level 3 Evacuation, Leave NOW! This may be your only notice. Spokane Fire District 8 has Upgraded the Wildland Fire for...

Posted by Spokane County Emergency Management on Saturday, September 2, 2023

According to the Washington Department of Natural Resources (DNR), the fire has moderate potential to grow. Aircraft are on the way to help the fire. A wet line has been established and forward progression has stopped in some areas. 

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is made available.

  

Related Articles

KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA:Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

DOWNLOAD THE KREM SMARTPHONE APP 
DOWNLOAD FOR IPHONE HERE | DOWNLOAD FOR ANDROID HERE

HOW TO ADD THE KREM+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE 

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KREM in the Channel Store.

Fire TV: Search for "KREM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.

Apple TV: Search "Spokane News from KREM" in the Apple store or follow this link.

To report a typo or grammatical error, please email webspokane@krem.com

More Videos

In Other News

Bodycam footage shows Spokane County Sheriff's deputy driving through Oregon Road Fire | RAW Video

Before You Leave, Check This Out