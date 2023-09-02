Level 3 evacuations issued as 5 acre Elk Ridge Fire sparks in Spokane County

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — Level 3 evacuations (GO NOW!) have been issued for a 5 acre fire out in Elk Ridge Lane in Spokane County.
According to Spokane County Fire District 8 (SCFD8), evacuations have been issued for multiple areas. SCFD8 reports no injuries or destruction of property as of 12:25 p.m. on Saturday.
Here are the evacuations:
Level 3 (Go Now!):
- Elk Ridge Lane to Corkery Road
- West Custer Lane to South Phalon Lane
Level 1 (Be Ready!):
- East Custer Lane to East Jamieson Road
An evacuation center has opened at Spokane Falls Community College. For the most up-to-date evacuations, click here.
According to the Washington Department of Natural Resources (DNR), the fire has moderate potential to grow. Aircraft are on the way to help the fire. A wet line has been established and forward progression has stopped in some areas.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is made available.
