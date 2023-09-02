Level 3 evacuations issued as 5 acre Elk Ridge Fire sparks in Spokane County

According to Spokane County Fire District 8, Level 3 evacuations were set for Elk Ridge Lane to Corkery Road

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — Level 3 evacuations (GO NOW!) have been issued for a 5 acre fire out in Elk Ridge Lane in Spokane County.

According to Spokane County Fire District 8 (SCFD8), evacuations have been issued for multiple areas. SCFD8 reports no injuries or destruction of property as of 12:25 p.m. on Saturday.

Here are the evacuations:

Level 3 (Go Now!):

Elk Ridge Lane to Corkery Road

West Custer Lane to South Phalon Lane

Level 1 (Be Ready!):

East Custer Lane to East Jamieson Road

An evacuation center has opened at Spokane Falls Community College. For the most up-to-date evacuations, click here.

Level 3 Evacuation, Leave NOW! This may be your only notice. Spokane Fire District 8 has Upgraded the Wildland Fire for... Posted by Spokane County Emergency Management on Saturday, September 2, 2023

According to the Washington Department of Natural Resources (DNR), the fire has moderate potential to grow. Aircraft are on the way to help the fire. A wet line has been established and forward progression has stopped in some areas.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is made available.

#BREAKING Fire has broken out by Palouse Highway in South Spokane. Take a look at the top of the hill where some of the landscape has burned @KREM2 pic.twitter.com/CjO47ufN4R — Nathan Hyun (@Nathan_Hyun) September 2, 2023

KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

HOW TO ADD THE KREM+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KREM in the Channel Store.

Fire TV: Search for "KREM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.

Apple TV: Search "Spokane News from KREM" in the Apple store or follow this link.