NESPELEM, Wash. — There is a level 3 evacuation in place for a thousand-acre fire in Nespelem, Sunday, according to the Mount Tolman fire center.

A level 3 evacuation means there is immediate danger and residents need to evacuate now.

The fire burning grass and sage, according to the fire center. Numerous fire resources are out combating the blaze, including aerial support.

The fire is located near the location of the greenhouse fire which burned over 5 thousand acres in late July.

According to the National Weather Service, smoke from the fire is showing up on satellites Sunday afternoon.

Lower Coyote Creek Fire near Nespelem, Washington showing up on satellite this late afternoon.

A statewide burn ban went into effect in July, and lasts until September 30 unless fire conditions improve, which was prompted by the already active wildfire season in eastern Washington, according to a press release from the Washington State Department of Natural Resources.