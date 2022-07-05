Grant Co. Sheriff: Level 3 evacuation notice issued for Frenchman Coulee climbing area due to wildfire

A Level 3 evacuation notice means anyone in the area should leave immediately.

GRANT COUNTY, Wash. — The Grant County Sheriff's Office has issued a Level 3 evacuation notice for people living in the Frenchman Coulee climbing area due to a wildfire.

The Level 3 evacuation notice has been issued for the following areas:

Frenchman Coulee climbing area, 21935 Vantage Road SW.

A Level 3 evacuation notice means anyone in the area should leave immediately. Law enforcement officers will go door-to-door to notify anyone living in a Level 3 evacuation notice area.

No further details about the wildfire have been released at this time.

