FERRY COUNTY, Wash. — A wildfire is burning nearly 2,500 acres on the Colville Indian Reservation near Lake Roosevelt on Friday.

One home is threatened and a Level 3 evacuation has been issued, according to a press release from the Confederated Tribes of the Colville Indian Reservation.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The fire is within the Hellgate Game Preserve on the Colville Indian Reservation, about seven miles southeast of Keller, Wash.

A Red Flag warning on Friday contributed to the fire's ability to grow.

"A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures will create extreme fire growth potential," the release said.

The confederated tribes said the fire is fueled by fallen trees, grass and brush. Firefighters are battling access to the area, steep, rocky slopes, and rattlesnakes.

Crews from the confederated tribes and the Bureau of Indian Affairs were fighting the fire. Crews from Oregon were also heading to the scene.

Mt. Tolman Fire Control officials say the fire is burning near Lake Roosevelt. Its size is estimated somewhere between 15 and 20 acres.

Boaters on Lake Roosevelt should stay clear of firefighting efforts.

RELATED: Watch: Lightning strikes power box, damages two North Spokane homes

RELATED: Is it safe to watch lightning outdoors during a thunderstorm?

RELATED: Two Spokane Valley homes catch fire in 4 hours during thunderstorm

Fire danger is high in eastern Washington as a Red Flag Warning is in effect for many areas, including Spokane.

The warning is in effect from 4 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday for lightning produced by thunderstorms and increased fire spread caused by afternoon gusts.

A Red Flag Warning means critical fire weather conditions are occurring or will occur shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior.

RELATED: Red Flag Warning issued in Spokane for morning lightning, afternoon wind